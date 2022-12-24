Abbotts Road intersection re-opens early

An upgraded intersection at Abbotts Road and Remington Drive in Dandenong South has opened to traffic more than a week ahead of schedule.

The intersection re-opened at the end of November after the project was completed in less than four weeks.

It now ties in a new road alignment on Remington Drive, which has been widened to two lanes in each direction.

It includes left-turn slip lanes from Abbotts Road to Remington Drive and from Remington Drive to Abbotts Road.

Two bus bays have been installed on Abbots Road.

Nearly 5200 tonnes of asphalt were laid as part of the project.

“Crews have worked hard to complete the Abbotts Road intersection upgrade over a week earlier than expected, minimising the disruption to motorists and local businesses,” Transport and Infrastructure Minister Jacinta Allan said.

Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams said the upgrade would “deliver a critical new transport link for the local community in Dandenong South which will improve business connectivity and get people where they need to be sooner and safer”.

Ahead are further asphalting and drainage works on the new bridge connecting Remington Drive and Pound Road West.

The bridge is expected to open in early 2023, providing a second connection between Abbotts Road and South Gippsland Highway.