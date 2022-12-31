Leading drug and alcohol foundation warns of overconsumption this New Year

The Alcohol and Drug Foundation (ADF) is urging the community, including those in, to make healthy and safe choices when celebrating during the New Year period.

ADF chief executive, Dr Erin Lalor, said for some, this time of year and drinking, goes hand-in-hand but there are easy ways people can reduce the risk of accidents and injuries.

“If you are drinking, the safest option is not to drive,” she said.

“On average, the liver gets rid of about one standard drink an hour.

“Plan ahead and organise alternative transport home, such as a rideshare, taxi, or assigning a designated driver.”

Dr Lalor said finding alternate measures to sober up unfortunately won’t work.

“Coffee, cold showers, fresh air or exercise unfortunately don’t remove alcohol from the bloodstream any faster,” she said.

“Sobering up takes time.”

Dr Lalor said people should also refer to the National Health and Medical Research Council alcohol guidelines and keep your drinking within the recommended amount.

“The alcohol guidelines recommend healthy adults drink no more than four standard drinks in one day to reduce the risk of injury and no more than 10 standard drinks a week to reduce the risk of serious long-term health impacts like cancer,” she said.

“The Guidelines also recommend under-18’s or people who are pregnant or planning a pregnancy, not to drink.

“For people who are breastfeeding, not drinking alcohol is safest for their baby.”

Dr Lalor said this time of year can bring a mix of emotions for people but it is best to avoid drinking and seek help instead.

“If you are feeling stressed or down, reducing your drinking or avoiding alcohol all together could be a helpful strategy, as alcohol can intensify those feelings,” she said.

“Although many people’s calendars are full and there’s lots going on, we really encourage people to prioritise activities that boost health and wellbeing, like exercising, eating nutritious food and getting enough sleep.”

“If you still don’t feel yourself, or like you aren’t coping, or experiencing anxiety or depression, we recommend connecting with a health professional.”

If you are concerned about your alcohol consumption in the lead up to the New Year you can contact the Alcohol and Drug Foundation’s DrugInfo line on 1300 85 85 84.