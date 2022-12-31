Free PTV this New Year’s Eve

Public transport will be free for those traveling on New Year’s Eve.

Passengers won’t be required to touch on their myki and will not be charged if they do.

Public Transport Minister Ben Carroll said public transport is the best way to get around this NYE.

“Free travel on New Year’s Day really makes it easier for people to celebrate with family and friends,” he said.

Those wishing to travel across the city or state to welcome in the new year will be able to travel for free on all metropolitan and regional train, tram and bus services from 6pm on Saturday December 31 until 6am on Sunday, January 1.

Public transport will continue across the metropolitan network all night on New Year’s Eve, ensuring everyone can get back home safely. A normal Saturday public transport timetable will be in place between 6pm and midnight, with additional services after midnight.

Trains will run to a five to 15-minute frequency between midnight and 1.45am, a 30-minute frequency between 1.45am and 2.45am, and every hour from 2.45am. On the tram network, most services will operate all night – running to a five to 15-minute frequency between midnight and 3am, and every 60 minutes from 3am.

Passengers on V/Line services still need to book their New Year’s Eve travel on reserved services – but will be issued a ticket free of charge.

No ticket is required for regional bus travel.

For information and to plan your journey on New Year’s Eve visit ptv.vic.gov.au or the PTV mobile app.