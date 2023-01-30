Jewellery worth more than $2 million stolen in armed robbery

Greater Dandenong Crime Investigation Unit detectives are appealing for information after jewellery and cash valued at more than $2 million dollars was stolen during an armed robbery in Dandenong in late December.

Detectives have been told two men, dressed in what appeared to be tradie vests and clothes, entered a jewellery story in Dandenong’s CBD on Thursday 29 December about 6pm.

The pair assaulted and threatened the victim with a knife before he was forced at knife point to open the safe.

The victim was then tied up with his hands bound and his mouth gagged as the offenders set about robbing the store.

The offenders fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle before it’s believed they changed cars and were also seen driving a silver Toyota Camry.

It is believed the stolen jewellery, which can be described as 21-carat gold necklaces, bracelets, pendants and rings, and cash could be valued anywhere between $2-2.5M dollars

Investigators have released CCTV of the Toyota in the hope it will assist the investigation.

Detectives have also released computer generated images of two men believed to have been involved in the hope someone will come forward with information.

The first man is perceived to be Caucasian in appearance, about 165 centimetres with a skinny build. He was wearing gloves, a green fluoro top, brown work pants, sunglasses and a balaclava or similar.

The second man is described as about 175-180 centimetres, with white and black hair, and is believed aged in his late 50’s. He was wearing gloves, a dark coloured cap, black sunglasses, a blue face mask, orange top and pants.

Both men have been described as being very strong.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au.