Family barred from father’s funeral

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A Springvale South Buddhist abbot has appealed against an immigration department’s “heartless” barring of a family’s visa to attend their late father and husband’s funeral.

In January, Koung Hoy Poeung, of Hallam, died after a rapid decline in his health. His seven-year-old son Alex, an Australian citizen, was by his side.

However Hoy’s de-facto partner Channa and 18-year-old son Chhayly have been stranded in Cambodia, unable to be granted entry to Australia.

So far, the Department of Home Affairs has denied their applications for visitor visas to see Hoy on his death bed as well as for his funeral on 11 February.

The department delegate originally alleged that the pair didn’t have a genuine intention to visit Hoy.

A tribunal upheld the department’s refusal.

Since Hoy’s death, a DHA delegate stated Chhayly, a student, didn’t have “strong employment or financial incentives” to return to Cambodia.

“I note the applicant has other relatives residing in Australia, which would further act as an encouragement for the applicant to remain in Australia.”

Channa’s application is still pending.

Meanwhile, an alone Alex is being cared for by Wat Buddharangsi temple monks based in Springvale South.

In a statement of support, Watt Buddharangsi abbot Venerable Sudhep Nan says he’d hoped for a delegate to be “more compassionate”.

“With this refusal, Hoy’s family are broken up from one another and his son (Alex) especially is very young without his family, his mother, his brother and most recently his father.”

“It is heartless to have kept this family away from each other for so long, especially as they have now had the tragedy of Hoy’s passing.

“We hope this story speaks to the hearts of Australians everywhere to help the family be together to at least attend his funeral.”

A Department of Home Affairs spokesperson said “the Department does not comment on individual cases”.

“All non-citizens applying for visas to enter Australia are considered on an individual basis and against legal requirements set out in Australia’s migration legislation.

“A visa cannot be granted until the Department is satisfied all requirements have been met.”