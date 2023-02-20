A sweet gathering

By Emily Chapman Laing

The Lynbrook Residents Association (LRA) is holding its 13th annual Pancakes in the Park.

Locals are encouraged to visit Banjo Patterson Park on Tuesday 21 February to enjoy free pancakes with the works, games and community togetherness.

Prizes are on offer for children and adults who participate in the pancake themed games.

“Come meet your neighbours, bring your friends and get your pancake on!” the LRA said.

The yearly event was inspired by Shrove Tuesday, a religious event where people traditionally ate pancakes.

However the LRA has adapted the idea to serve as a celebration of community gathering.

“Our favourite thing about this event is that it gives the community an opportunity to come together and meet their neighbours,” LRA member Vanessa Watson said.

“We love seeing all the happy faces enjoying some yummy treats and having fun playing our games surrounded by our beautiful Banjo Paterson park.”

It will be a sweet day indeed as the LRA supplies all the best pancake toppings, from ice cream, to jam, cream, chocolate topping, maple syrup and Nutella.

Games of the day for kids include a pancake relay, a pancake toss and a pancake scavenger hunt.

Adults can expect to delight themselves with the “Biggest Tosser” game, where a pretend pancake is thrown into a pan at a distance.

There is a first, second and third prize for the men’s and ladies’ games.

“We give prizes for each winner, some donated by local businesses,” Watson said.

“We at the Lynbrook Residents Association call this a ‘give back event’ to the community as a way of thanking the community for coming and supporting our events throughout the year.

“This event is important because it helps develop a real sense of belonging to your community and a feeling of inclusion. Invitation is open to all.”

The free event will begin at 5.30pm and finish at 9pm.