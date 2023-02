An 18-year-old motorcyclist has died after allegedly crashing into a tree in Henry Lawson Drive, Lynbrook.

Casey Highway Patrol officers are investigating the crash, which occurred about 3pm on Saturday, 18 February.

The Lynbrook man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Any information and dashcam/CCTV footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au