Free RATs in Casey

The City of Casey is handing out free Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs) at various sites across the municipality.

The Covid-19 detection tests are available for all members of the public at Casey customer service centres at Bunjil Place and Cranbourne Park Shopping Centre.

Test packs can also be accessed at Casey Cardinia Libraries at Bunjil Place, Cranbourne, Doveton, Endeavour Hills and Hampton Park.

Residents can collect up to two packs of five RATs per person, and two packs per household member.

Those with a disability or their carer can collect up to four packs of tests.

“We request that those who are experiencing symptoms do not attend these facilities for a test, and to contact their local GP,” the council stated.