The My School website has been updated for 2023 with new profile information on schools and the latest school-level NAPLAN data.

Australian Curriculum Assessment and Reporting Authority ((ACARA) CEO, David de Carvalho said, “My School provides data on schooling right across Australia, helping parents, carers, schools and governments to understand the performance of schools.”

As well as the school profile and population data the updated version also features school attendace, NAPAN results, school financial information and post-school destinations data.

“It’s an important resource for parents to make informed decisions about their children’s schooling. As well as providing an overview of the approach and focus of each school.

It also provides teachers with important insights into school performance, supporting and driving improvements across the nation,” Mr De Carvalho said.

Student progress data for 2020–2022 is not available following the cancellation of NAPLAN in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic; however, parents can still view NAPLAN performance data relative to socio-educational advantage by school on the NAPLAN results page.

My School’s Index of Community Socio-Educational Advantage (ICSEA) indicates the average educational advantage of each school’s students. It is calculated using information about parents/carers’ occupations and education, school geographical location and the proportion of Indigenous students.

A school’s ICSEA value is provided to encourage taking socio-educational advantage into account when comparing school achievement.

My School update shows a decline in students’ attendance during Semester 1 (Term 1 and 2) and Term 3 2022, but this can be attributed to the impacts of the COVID-19 Omicron outbreak, high influenza outbreaks and floods experienced in some regions of Australia during that time.