Woman suffers burns in Doveton

A Doveton women suffered burns in an incident which involved a gas ring burner.

The gas leak occurred inside a shed at a Kidds Road property just after 6pm on Sunday, 19 February with the 64-year-old woman taken to The Alfred Hospital in a critical condition.

Energy Safe Victoria (ESV) is reminding Victorians to ensure they check their LPG cylinder connections and only use hoses and fittings provided with approved appliances.

ESV CEO Leanne Hughson said, “ESV’s thoughts are with the woman and her family during this difficult time.”

The incident also prompted a warning to never use portable gas appliances, which are designed for outdoors use, indoors.

Those using gas appliances are also reminded to ensure all parts and hoses are compatible with the appliance in order to avoid these kinds of incidents.

ESV’s Know the Drill Before You Grill campaign calls for LPG cylinder users to avoid any risk by checking connections before igniting any gas barbeque.

This involves connecting the cylinder and appliance, turning the gas on, and squirting soapy water on the connections.

If no bubbles appear, it’s safe to cook. If bubbles appear, turn off the gas immediately and re-check the hose and connections to make sure they are tight. If bubbles continue to appear, turn the gas off and have the connection replaced.

Ms Hughson said this tragic incident could have been avoided if the very simple step of checking the connection is safe by applying soapy water, had been followed.

“Unfortunately, it takes an incident like this to remind the community about a simple, but essential, safety tip that will protect lives and property.”