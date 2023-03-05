Visit ban reversed for Dad’s funeral

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

In a surprise turnaround, a Cambodian man has won a desperate fight to attend his late father’s funeral in Springvale.

Chhayly, 18, had made multiple failed applications for visitor visas to see his Hallam father Koung Hoy Poeung on his death bed in January as well as to attend the funeral.

After several months, finally on 27 February, Chhayly’s elated supporters got a phone call from the Department of Home Affairs giving him the green light.

He is now racing to buy tickets to fly out to join his mother Channa and younger brother Alex for the service, postponed until 4 March.

His supporters included a senior monk Venerable Sudhep Nan at Watt Buddharangsi temple in Springvale South.

The abbot’s chief adviser, Thay-Horn Yim, said the family were “so happy” about the news.

“There’s so much relief now. They’re now doing their best to get a [plane] ticket for the funeral.”

Mr Yim said he had clarified the family’s situation to an “understanding” Home Affairs delegate on 27 February.

Just 20 minutes later, the department phoned to confirm a visa would be granted.

“Thanks to Star News, your articles raised a lot of awareness.

“Everyone got involved. They said they couldn’t believe how this could happen? But eventually we got the visa.”

Department of Home Affairs delegates had claimed Chhayly didn’t have “strong employment or financial incentives” to return to Cambodia.

“I note the applicant has other relatives residing in Australia, which would further act as an encouragement for the applicant to remain in Australia.”

Mr Yim argued the “heart-breaking” decisions wrongly focused on Chhayly’s lack of income as a student.

It overlooked bank statements showing the family had money, as well as backing from the Cambodian Buddhist Monk Council of Australian and New Zealand.

Supporters had desperately written to Immigration Minister Andrew Giles to reverse the decision.

On 8 February, a Department of Home Affairs director replied on behalf of Mr Giles: “It is open to Chhayly to lodge a new visa application.

“Without pre-empting a decision, a new application may be more successful if additional information is provided to satisfy the delegate that a genuine temporary stay is intended.”

Earlier this month, mother Channa was finally granted a visitor visa after being knocked back by the Department of Home Affairs and an appeals tribunal.

She was expected to arrive in Melbourne 1 March.

Hoy’s seven-year-old son Alex, an Australian citizen, was by his father’s side as he died, while Channa and Chhayly were barred entry to Australia to see him.

Since then, Alex has been cared for by monks at the Watt Buddharangsi temple.