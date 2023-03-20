’Top 20’ gang members on notice

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A dedicated Victoria Police team has listed and targeted a ‘Top 20’ of youth gang members in the South East.

The specialist team was formed six months ago in response to a sharp rise in youth crime in the region, says the team’s Senior Sergeant Joshua Milligan.

In 2022, offenders aged 10-17 had soared an alarming 43 per cent in Casey, 39 per cent in Cardinia Shire and 7 per cent in Greater Dandenong, according to the latest official crime stats.

Snr Sgt Milligan says the team has made inroads, arresting 158 serious and violent young offenders in gangs.

Many were involved in a spate of high-end cars stolen from home break-ins. As well, there have been violent street robberies and assaults.

“We’re hitting it hard, working together with (other police units). Victoria Police has got a particular focus on aggravated burglaries.”

In the South East, police have compiled a list of 96 young gang members who are ‘persons of interest’.

The list’s 20 ‘top-tier’ offenders are “managed” by the specialist team, with nine of them in custody.

The rest of the 20 are closely monitored.

“We undertake home visits and interviews with persons of interest. We get to know their brothers, sisters and family to understand what’s going on,” Snr Sgt Milligan says.

“And we work with other government agencies like Families, Fairness and Housing, and Youth Justice to put programs in place to stop them offending.

“If they’re engaging in school and work, they won’t be offending. That’s the biggest challenge to keep them on track.”

The team makes compliance checks if gang members are on parole, bail, probation or correction orders. They intercept their vehicles, and do foot-patrols in their public domains.

“They know they’re being managed,” Snr Sgt Milligan says.

“Our relationship with them depends on the person we’re managing. We try to build rapport with them.

“Some are at the stage where they don’t want to engage with us, so we take a more hard line.”

Young gang crime is being partly fueled by social media, according to Snr Sgt Milligan.

“We’ve seen a rise in the use of social media where the gangs are gloating about their crimes. And it’s happening across Australia.”

Other factors leading young people astray are stresses at home, as well as detaching from work, studies and support services.

Most pleasing for Snr Sgt Milligan are the success stories. Several gang members have dropped out of the ‘top 20’ and are no longer ‘managed’ due to better behaviour.

“It’s extremely challenging but at the same time, very rewarding to be working with families. It’s great when you see some change.”