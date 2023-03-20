Audit kits to save costs

City of Casey Council is supporting residents to reduce their energy and water use.

Energy and Water Efficiency Home Audit Kits are available for borrowing from Council’s library branches at Bunjil Place, Cranbourne, Endeavour Hills, Hampton Park and Doveton.

The kits will help residents identify where locals can improve the efficiency of their home, saving them money and reducing carbon emissions.

There are nine kits available for borrowing, with each kit containing an easy-to-read instruction booklet, as well as all of the necessary equiptment.

Power-mate lite shows how much electricity an appliance is using and what this is costing, while the energy saving thermometer shows the appropriate operating temperature for heating, cooling, hot water service, fridge and freezer.

The kit also includes a water flow measuring cup, which tells residents the flow of their shower and taps in litres per minute.

Thermal imaging cameras are also included to highlight areas where draughts, water leaks and missing insulation might be present.

City of Casey Chair of Administrators Noelene Duff PSM said the kits were designed to support and empower the community to help reduce their energy and water use.

“The kit will identify where residents could improve the efficiency of their home. This will help save money, make their home more comfortable and reduce carbon emissions,” she said.