Camp kick-starts school year

by Nyibol Gatluak

The African Youth Alliance hosted a three-day African Youth Camp at Phillip Island last month to build the community connection of African students in Melbourne’s south-east.

The alliance (AYA), in partnership with Lyndale Secondary College, aims to improve mentorship, skill development and create life-long memories for the African youth.

All 65 students at February’s camp were of African descent and about 40 volunteers and three teachers supported the productive camp.

AYA co-founder Daniel Olasoji said the camp was important to reach an unrepresented group of young people.

A recent ABC report revealed most African-Australian students are experiencing racism and discrimination in schools and felt a lack of staff support.

Mr Olasoji said the camp was an opportunity for African students to foster positive relationships with their fellow peers and school staff.

It would provide them with the appropriate tools to set short-term goals while celebrating their African heritage, Mr Olasoji said.

“We’re really proud to give these kids an experience they wouldn’t be able to get through school, something they may not be able to see the value in right now.

“But when they look back, I am sure they will realise they got to experience a really special camp.”

The camp included fun and engaging activities such as talent shows, innovative games, surfing, visiting a koala reserve, penguin watching and eating traditional African food.

There was also a resume-building workshop and inspiring guest speakers for the African youth to garner valuable tips and help kick start their academic year.

The International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination recently passed on 21 March, celebrating efforts to eliminate racism for people of colour in everyday environments.

Ladan Ahmed, community liaison officer at Lyndale Secondary College, advises staff that are teaching in schools with a large African diaspora to make a conscious effort to connect with their students.

“Make them feel accepted and provide a safe learning environment’’ she said.

‘’Showing interest in one’s culture, life experiences, and values can foster trusted meaningful relationships, which can lead to improved engagement and academic results.”

Sandrine Mbabazi, a Year 12 student at Lyndale Secondary College, reflected back on her experiences at the camp.

“It was so good to see a team of African people lead a camp, I felt comfortable to be myself, and the whole experience was life changing, no words can truly describe how amazing it was.’’

The AYA has a strong relationship with Lyndale Secondary College and hopes to produce greater outcomes for their African Youth Camp in 2024.

AYA’s main focus is to help ensure African students feel accepted and safe in their school environments and beyond.

*Nyibol Gatluak is a student journalist at Monash University