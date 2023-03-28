Traders mired in DNA dispute

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Little India traders are seeking compensation after being caught in the stalemate between City of Greater Dandenong and builders of the new DNA art gallery in Dandenong.

For nearly 12 months, a private car park on Mason Street and Gilbert Lane has been commandeered as a storage yard for the $7.2 million-plus Dandenong New Art gallery project.

Little India Traders spokesperson and café owner Steve Khan said business owners using the 20-space car park were originally assured the disruption would last about three weeks in April 2022.

However, the project has been delayed for 18 months due to an ongoing contractual dispute between the council and builder Harris HMC.

Mr Khan said the traders were now parking on the street and getting parking fines.

His café had lost 60 per cent of trade due to the lack of parking and the “monster fencing” outside his business, he said.

“The council has issued us parking permits restricted to park in an allocated council car park with 10 spaces.

“The irony of the situation is that by the time the traders arrive in the morning, the allocated spaces are already occupied by (other workers) in the area.”

In response to his request for the withdrawal of the fines, the council told him ‘you can go to the court’, Mr Khan says.

“This unbecoming attitude of council is deplorable, as we do not park on the street by choice but are forced to do so.

“We’re wondering whom should we hold responsible for the losses that we have incurred in our businesses due to this situation created by the council.”

Greater Dandenong chief executive Jacqui Weatherill said the council had entered into a licence with Development Victoria, which owns the car park.

“This area is where essential construction equipment needs to be placed in order to erect the DNA Gallery steel work.

“Any arrangements that Development Victoria have had with the Little India traders to utilise the ‘private car park’ are unknown to Council.”

Ms Weatherill said the council was considering further parking options to help traders.

“We have been in discussions with Steve Khan to support him and other traders in the Little India precinct while DNA Gallery construction works are completed.

“Reserved car parking spaces have been designated in the adjacent Council managed car park for Little India precinct traders.”

The council expects it would be “still several months” before the private car park reopens, Ms Weatherill said..

“When the contract is resolved with builder Harris HMC, Council will take over the construction to erect the necessary steel work as soon as possible.”

The DNA gallery was originally slated to open in mid-2021.

On latest estimates, the council hopes it will open by late 2023.

Works on the 1920’s former Masonic hall site ground to a halt over a dispute over some of the builder’s work, including steel framing..

When finished, the DNA facility is expected to be a gallery of regional significance.

It will include state-of-the-art exhibition spaces, workshop spaces, café and retail, active outdoor spaces and public art.