Workwear retooled sustainably

Used work clothes normally cast into landfill will be recycled as part of the Pound Road West Upgrade project.

In a first for Major Road Projects Victoria (MRPV), project workers are being encouraged to hand in their discarded workwear and personal protective equipment for repurposing by Victorian company UPPAREL.

So far, nearly 500 items of work clothing and PPE have been handed in – about 80 kilograms being diverted from landfill and preventing the creation of 280 kg of carbon dioxide.

“We’re excited to team up with UPPAREL on an initiative where every member of the project team can play their part to reduce waste in the construction industry, while supporting local business,” MRPV program director Marc Peterson said.

All of the recoverable materials are being reused or recycled

Work clothing and PPE in good condition will be offered to UPPAREL’s charity and not-for-profit partners for reuse.

Clothing not fit for wear will be recycled via a non-chemical process to convert the textiles into sustainable materials.

These can be repurposed into new commercial products replacing non-sustainable materials such as polystyrene, fibreglass and cellulose.

The fibre can be used in construction materials such as wall and ceiling insulation, furniture filling, flooring underlay, acoustic panels, suspended ceiling tiles and office partition walls.

It can also be used in cushion filling, pet beds and protective packaging for products such as crockery and glassware.

Recycled PPE such as hardhats, safety glasses and boots are being repurposed into gym flooring, outdoor playground flooring and rubber mats.

UPPAREL chief executive Michael Elias said “we believe making a positive environmental impact is key to a sustainable future”.

“Local partnerships such as this not only make a measurable impact but continue to raise awareness around the global issue.”

The initiative is a partnership between MRPV, its construction partner Seymour Whyte and the Braeside-based UPPAREL.

Seymour Whyte regional general manager Courtney Hoops said “adopting a circular economy approach to workwear is ‘smart business’ that’s good for the planet and promotes a social-responsibility-centred partnership”.