Rubber plant charged over workplace death

A Dandenong South rubber product factory has been charged over a fatal workplace incident in 2021.

A 47-year-old worker suffered fatal head injuries after allegedly being hit by part of a rubber extrusion processing line at The Elastomers Pty Ltd plant on 26 May 2021.

WorkSafe has charged the manufacturer with four charges under the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

The charges include two counts of failing to provide and maintain plant and systems of work that were safe and without risks to health.

The Elastomers was also charged with two counts of failing to provide employees with the necessary information, instruction and training on workplace safety.

WorkSafe also alleged the company failed to ensure bypassing or disabling machine guarding was as difficult as was reasonably practicable.

The case is scheduled for a filing hearing at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 27 April.