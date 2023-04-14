Grants for Businesses

City of Greater Dandenong Council has launched a Buy Local Business Grant Program to support the economic growth of local businesses.

The program is open to all eligible Greater Dandenong businesses with funding of up to $1,000 available per business.

Mayor Eden Foster said Council recognises that our local businesses are our biggest economic drivers.

“Council appreciates the contribution our local businesses make to enhance our economy. We are pleased to be able to give back to help those who are eligible for grant funding to thrive,” Cr Foster said.

The grant money awarded can be used towards new services to help enhance business growth, including for website development, marketing and design services, human resources and training services.

Successful grant recipients must use a local Greater Dandenong supplier.

Applications open at 9am on Tuesday 11 April and are to be completed online.

The grant program will close when allocated funds have been exhausted or at 5pm on Friday 28 April.

For full terms and conditions and to apply visit greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/business-grants-and-assistance/buy-local-business-grants