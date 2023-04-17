Heights of self-confidence

Women from the CFA stared down mud, rain and towering heights at a South East Region Women’s Network Challenge Camp.

Forty-five members from fire brigades including Keysborough were put through their paces from Friday 31 March to Sunday 2 April.

The thrills at the Trafalgar East camp included a high wire, leap of faith, sky bridge, giant swing and obstacle courses in mud and water in chilly weather.

There was also a test with the Hermann Brain Dominance Instrument – which revealed the members’ thinking preferences in normal situations and under stress.

The camp also uncovered unconscious bias they face as women in a male dominated industry.

South East Region (SER) Women’s Network Project lead Olivia Duffey said many gained self-confidence and teamwork skills through the activities.

“The feedback so far has been outstanding, with many walking away with new skills, a new network of people they can lean on, and confidence in their abilities within CFA and their personal lives.

“This was the most challenging camp we have run yet, intricately combining a variety of mental and physical challenges with learning outcomes to assist the development of these future leaders immensely.”

Ms Duffy said the SER Women’s Network supports female volunteers to succeed.

“It is one small step to seeing all of our volunteers excel on the fire ground, in their brigades and in their personal lives.”