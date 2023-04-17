Oyiti Cup excites the masses

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A roaringly successful Oyiti Cup paid tribute to a popular young leader as well as promoting positive mental health for hundreds of young basketballers.

The inaugural three-day Easter tournament attracted 18 teams of teenagers from across Victoria, and packed out the Hoops 247 centre in Dandenong with nearly 2000 visitors.

It had to knock back several teams, including from Adelaide and Canberra, due to the confined venue.

Competition was robust between sides like Dandenong-based Red Roo, Longhorns, Amateur Athletic Union and the Elites.

But the event was not about winning the gleaming trophies and medals – or the bevy of free, nutritious lunches, Mr Amum said.

It about bringing together young people and promoting positive mental health.

Mr Amum’s son Oyiti, a talented young leader who played college basketball in the US, took his own life two years ago.

Many of the event’s participants knew, befriended and admired him.

“It was a way of celebrating Oyiti’s life, a tribute in his memory. Young men there suggesting that the tournament should be held twice a year.

“But it’s also not just about Oyiti anymore. It’s about these young people’s welfare and their future – and for them not to fall into the same trap as Oyiti.”

With a team of 22 volunteer supervisors, Mr Amum was focused on keeping the crowds of teens safe. The tournament ran without incident.

“It was really friendly and like a family.”

The Oyiti Cup is the latest in a series of inspiring actions by Mr Amum, a trained mental health worker from Cranbourne.

A year ago, he embarked on an epic ‘walk of hope’ from Melbourne to Canberra and Sydney to tackle the tragic scourge of youth suicide in African-Australian and CALD communities.

Along the way, he met with the then Assistant Minister to the Prime Minister for Mental Health and Suicide Prevention.

And raised $10,000 to launch his Oyiti Foundation as a “voice for the voiceless”.

Now with State Government support, the foundation runs a weekly homework club, basketball training and monthly mental health awareness sessions for more than 20 youths.

During school holidays, the basketball training and activities like cinema visits ramp up.

“We don’t want them alone at home. We’re keeping them active and engaged.”