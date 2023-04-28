Young pay respects to the fallen

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

More than 600 students filled the Dingley Village Memorial for a children’s Anzac service on 26 April.

The annual service was mainly carried by students from five primary schools who paraded, sang and recited odes in dedication to our fallen servicepeople in wartime.

It featured five primary schools St Mark’s, Dingley, Kingswood, Wallarano and Keysborough Gardens, as well as Menton Grammar Cadets in army fatigues and Haileybury College Pipes and Drums.

A combined choir from Kingswood and Dingley primary schools delivered the Australian and New Zealand national anthems and an ANZAC version of I Am Australian.

Among the VIPs were Clarinda MP Meng Heang Tak, Kingston councillor Steve Staikos and Springvale RSL president John Williams.

Vietnam veteran William Williams presented the ode, followed by a minute’s silence.

Organiser and MC Sue Hilton, from Rotary Club of Noble Park-Dingley, said a special emphasis on the children conducting the bulk of the service.

“It was so beautiful to see so many children there and so respectful and engaged.

“In the one-minute’s silence, there was not one bit of noise.

“They knew the story and they knew the significance and importance of it.”

In a rare intergenerational link, Ms Hilton’s grandson Luca Di Cosmo – who descends from veterans in the Boer War and World War I – took part in the parade.

Luca and Kate Porter from St Mark’s Primary School carried the banner for the Boer War as part of a Theatres of War procession. Both wore replica military medals.

Luca’s great-great-great grandfather John Morrow fought in the Boer War with the South Australian Mounted Rifles in the late 19th century.

Mr Morrow then “took his age down” from 50 to 45 to enlist for the First World War in 1914. He fought in Rabaul, which was then German territory in New Guinea.

Luca also descends from great-great-grandfather James Lees, who survived Gallipoli and western France campaigns in World War I.

Since 2016, Rotary Club of Noble Park-Dingley has organised the childrens Anzac service.

“Anzac Day has been embraced by the schools and by a lot of young people,” Ms Hilton said.

“The message from having a service is about peace – these people gave their lives for us to live in peace. And let’s hope these Australian kids still experience what peace is.”

The club had also fundraised for the striking memorial, which was designed by artist Ben Fasham.

On Anzac Day, the day before, up to 1500 paid their respects at a dawn service at the memorial.