‘Justice’ for ‘Breaker’ Morant

South-East based Senator Ralph Babet has called for an inquiry into the historic execution of Australian soldiers Harry ‘Breaker’ Morant and Peter Handcock during the Boer War.

In 1902, the lieutenants were charged with alleged war crimes and executed by firing squad by British Allied Forces.

A third serviceman Lieutenant George Witton was imprisoned for life.

Supporters of an inquiry, including the soldiers’ families, have alleged the servicemen were following orders, and that the facts of the case were covered up by the British Government.

Mr Babet, of United Australia Party, said the circumstances surrounding the executions were “chilling”.

“Not only that they were put to death by our allies at the time but more importantly that it was done so without the knowledge of their families or proper access to legal representation.

“We must find out how and why this happened not only for the descendants but for all Australians.”

Cathie Morant, the great-niece of Lieutenant Morant said it had been a “stain on our family’s name and this nation’s history for over a century”.

“Knowing the true facts of the case has only made it harder.

“There have been so many false dawns and I hope this time that we get the whole truth and resolution.”

Military lawyer James Unkles has worked for “justice” on behalf of the descendants for the past decade.

“We now have an opportunity to investigate the circumstances surrounding their execution by allied British forces, through the Joint Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defense and Trade of which Senator Babet is a member.”

Mr Unkles said the Parliamentary Petitions Committee concluded 13 years ago that there was a case to answer.

“The fact that Morant, Handcock and Witton are deceased does not diminish errors in the administration of justice.

“Injustices in times of war are inexcusable and it takes vigilance to right wrongs, to honour our servicemen who were unfairly treated.”