Vets in ‘mental crisis’

By Sahar Foladi

Animal vets have hit rock-bottom in what’s described as “a mental health crisis” according to Australian Veterinary Association (AVA).

Growing evidence from academic research, industry bodies and professionals point to vets being four times more likely to fall victim to suicide than the general population.

Greencross Vets Springvale veterinary nurse Lisa Bryant attended Flynn’s Walk on 30 April to raise awareness and generate conversations around vet mental health.

“Mental health awareness is something that is very important to me. It’s so prevalent throughout the community and the veterinary industry.”

Supported by The Petbarn Foundation, the walk originated in Melbourne in 2018 and was named after Dr Flynn Hargreaves, who sadly took his own life.

“The more we talk about mental health, the stigma around it lessens and those dealing with it understand they’re not alone and there is support available,” Ms Bryant said.

Five years later, the walk has now been adopted in Canberra, Brisbane and Sydney with the ongoing support of the Petbarn Foundation.

While this year’s walk saw a great turnout of 700 people with their pets, the industry has sunken deep in great waves of mental health.

Ms Bryant said the pandemic was “very tough” for the veterinary industry as a whole, which added onto the pressures and created “more challenging working conditions.”

“The rise in pet ownership and the current skills shortage was only exacerbated by Covid.”

A report of AVA review of the current research related to mental health in the veterinary industry has listed lack of work-life balance, high pressure work environment, emotional and moral distress and financial stressors as some of the psychological risk factors for vets.

“During lockdown we were burning the candle at both ends, working long shifts to try to care for as many pets as we could whilst being understaffed,” Ms Bryant said.

“When we have such a high influx of demand and not enough vets to meet pets, it understandably creates more pressure on vets and their teams.

“We came into this profession because we care deeply for all animals, so it can be hard seeing sick animals and distressed owners when we’re trying our best.”

Animal Medicines Australia’s ‘Pets and Pandemic’ reported 31 million pets in Australia with 69 per cent of households owning a pet.

IBSWorld forecasted 13,951 vets in 2022-23 out of which 9,500 are practising. That’s one vet for every 3,263 pets.

Under ‘Pet Professional’ website article, professional counsellor, secretary and directory of Vet Life Australia, Dr Peter Hatch said focusing on the suicide aspect is only the tip of the iceberg.

“Reducing the impact of stress will both reduce the levels of burnout reported and reduce the depression and anxiety as workplace stress is the precursor to both,” Dr Hatch said.

Ms Bryant is the Mental Health First Aid Officer (MHFA) at Greencross Vets Springvale and says events like Flynn’s walk opens opportunities to have meaningful conversations within the community.

“We are very fortunate that Greencross Vets has implemented accessible mental health support systems for staff, such as access to free counselling services, resources, and an accredited MHFA.

“These are all fantastic positive steps to provide support for our colleagues,” she said.