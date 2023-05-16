Libraries crying out for support

Public Libraries are delivering an S.O.S. to the Victorian Government ahead of the 2023-24 Budget, as many report shorter opening hours, cuts to staffing levels and programs, and reduced investment in collections.

Cranbourne Library is among those calling out for more funding and support.

“Our libraries are in one of the fastest growth corridors in Victoria – and in the current economic climate our members need more support, not less,” said Beth Luppino, CEO Casey Cardinia Libraries.

“We expect to see increasing demand on our free services, and need to be funded appropriately so that families and vulnerable people in our community do not suffer.”

State Government funding for Victorian libraries has been steadily declining in real terms for years, failing to keep up with the growing population and inflation.

With public libraries struggling to meet community demand, they are calling for a funding lifeline to maintain operations when they are most needed.

Public Libraries Victoria CEO Angela Savage said with so many Victorian households under financial strain, public libraries were one of the few places anyone can attend for free.

“When families are having to ditch their home internet so they can put food on the table, libraries are there to provide free access to computers, internet and WiFi,” she said.

Dr Savage says the cost of living crisis is pushing up the demand for public libraries as people can’t afford to run their heating or cooling and instead they spend their time at the library seeking shelter, comfort and connection.

“Our libraries play a crucial role in Victorians’ lives, with one in three people a member of their local library. On any given day, there are hundreds of free programs running and 60,000 people visiting a

public library,” she said.

“With so many families hit by huge increases in their cost-of-living, our libraries provide essential services for the community.

“Demand for library services is sky high, with Baby Rhyme Time and Story Time in some areas attracting hundreds of people each week. Our school holiday programs were packed last month, as well as crucial programs for seniors, tutoring services and JobSeeker support.”

In its 2023-24 Budget Submission, Public Libraries Victoria outlined two key priorities for action:

1. Arrest the slide in per capita funding for Victorian libraries in real terms.

2. Continue and expand the Living Libraries Infrastructure Program with at least $28 million over

four years.

While funding per capita appears to be increasing year-on-year ($7.06 per resident), when inflation and rising costs are accounted for, the funding is actual decreasing in real terms ($5.93).

Earlier this year inter-library loans were suspended due to changes to the Victorian Government’s State Purchasing Contract, which saw courier costs increase by 300 – 720 per cent.

While a reprieve was granted in the form of a pilot courier program with Australia Post, costs are still higher and there are still restrictions in place.

This service is heavily relied upon by regional communities that continue to be hit hard by the urban divide.

Dr Savage says additional funding is key to support these vital services.