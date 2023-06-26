Police crackdown on traffic offences in Casey and Dandenong

By Matthew Sims

A 20-year-old Berwick man found to be driving disqualified and a 21-year-old Cranbourne man found driving whilst suspended were among offences recorded during Victoria Police’s highly visible public safety operation across the Greater Dandenong and Casey areas on Wednesday 21 June.

More than 80 police and PSOs members were patrolling shopping centre precincts, railway stations, bus interchanges and bus routes to boost safety and engage with the community.

Police spoke with more than 290 people during the operation.

Police issued 14 people with penalty notices for traffic offences, weapons offences and drug offences.

Police arrested a 21-year-old man of no fixed address for a number of outstanding warrants at a bus stop in Narre Warren.

Police also seized a number of allegedly stolen credit cards and property including clothing, security tags and a debit card.

He was remanded to appear before Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 22 June.

Three drivers would be facing court after police identified a number of traffic offences.

Police found a 20-year-old Berwick man was driving disqualified and had his vehicle impounded for 30 days at a cost of $1020.

Police found a 21-year-old Cranbourne woman was driving whilst suspended and had her vehicle impounded for 30 days at a cost of $1038.

Police intercepted a 35-year-old Hallam man after police located him driving without number plates and was also found to be driving while unlicensed.

All will appear before a magistrate at a later date.

Police also arrested a 51-year-old Seaford man after locating drugs, an edged weapon and a large number of allegedly stolen items including clothing, credit cards and identification cards.

He was bailed to appear before Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 25 October 2023.

Transit South Senior Sergeant Chris Reed said they would continue to work with the specialist units to make sure the community was safe and felt safe.

“This highly visible presence was about boosting safety on the public transport network and beyond,” he said.

“While Transit police and PSOs work day and night across the network we know these extra resources give people greater confidence when out and about.”