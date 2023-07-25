Self-collection cervical cancer testing on the rise

A year on from the introduction of self-collection cervical cancer screenings self-collected tests accounted for up to 12 per cent of all monthly cervical screening tests in Victoria.

Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas marked the first anniversary of the screening option and reminded all women they need to be tested every five years.

“Regular screening is your best protection against cervical cancer – so if you’re due for a test or have never been tested – contact your GP and request a self-collected test,” she said.

Self-collection is a simple process which tests for human papillomavirus (HPV) – a common infection that can cause cervical cancer.

The process has allowed women to collect their own sample and avoid a pap smear, which many women report finding uncomfortable.

Since the self-collection option was introduced nationally on July 1 last year, Victoria has seen a rapid uptake in reported self-tests with the number rising from 180 in June 2022 to 2413 in December 2022.

In further good news in 2022, 63 per cent of the self-collected tests in Victoria were from people who had either, never screened at all or screened less than the recommended amount of once every five years.

Among Victorians with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander background, there was a five-fold increase in the number of people choosing self-collected tests.

More than 70 per cent of cervical cancers occured in those who have never screened or are overdue.

The State Government has provided free cervical screening tests to at risk groups through its partnership with the Australian Centre for the Prevention of Cervical Cancer.

Ms Thomas said the new process has made it easier and faster for Victorian women to test themselves for cervical cancer.

“Self-testing is reducing barriers,” she said.

“The rapid uptake of self-collection cervical cancer tests in Victoria shows more women are willing to get tested if they are given more control of their options.”

For more information about how to do a self-collection test, visit www.health.gov.au/self-collection-for-the-cervical-screening-test.