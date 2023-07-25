Mobile boost grants in South East

A federal grants program to improve mobile coverage in “peri-urban fringe” areas such as Casey and Cardinia Shire is open for public comment.

As part of the Round 2 of the Peri-Urban Mobile Program (PUMP), grants of up to $20 million will be available under the draft guidelines.

All proposed solutions must deliver 4G, and preferably also 5G, broadband data services and a voice service.

They must also improve handheld coverage with a Reference Signal Received Power (RSRP) of -85dBm at a 90 per cent confidence level for the cell area.

A project noticeboard is open for councils and community groups to identify mobile coverage, reception and quality of service issues and to upload project proposals.

Eligible areas include parts of Casey such as Endeavour Hills, Narre Warren North, Berwick, Cranbourne East, Clyde, Junction Village, Devon Meadows, Cannons Creek and Tooradin.

Shire of Cardinia areas that are eligible include Beaconsfield, Beaconsfield Upper, Officer, Pakenham, Pakenham Upper, Pakenham South, Nar Nar Goon, Gembrook, Emerald, Koo-wee-rup, Cardinia, Cora Lynn, Bayles, Tynong, Garfield and Mary Knoll.

The draft grant guidelines are open for public consultation until 5pm, 16 August.

Details: www.infrastructure.gov.au/have-your-say