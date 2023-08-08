Springvale part of $1 million syndicate

A syndicate share sold at a Springvale Newsagency and Lotto makes up part of the $1 million win in Lotto for group of 10 Melburnians.

The 10-share group syndicate, called ‘Try 2 Win Mon’, held the only division one winning entry on Monday and Wednesday Lotto draw 4310, drawn Monday 7 August 2023.

Each member is to receive a share worth $101,096.08.

In addition to $1 million division one prize, the syndicate’s System entry also scored division three 24 times, division four 90 times and division five 12 times, which bolstered the group’s total prize to $1,010,960.80.

The Lott spokesperson Matt Hart said some syndicate members held unregistered entries and might have yet to discover their winning news.

“This Melbourne syndicate scored the only division one win nationally in last night’s Monday and Wednesday Lotto draw,” he said.

“While we’ll be reaching out to those syndicate members who registered their entries, there are some who have unregistered entries and may not yet know they’re part of this winning group,” he said.

“If you purchased a share in a syndicate into last night’s Monday & Wednesday Lotto draw, today’s the day to check it!”

The winning syndicate was established at Westall Lucky Lotto, 148 Rosebank Avenue, Clayton South.

Apart from Springvale newsagency and lotto, the syndicate shares were also sold at Beaumaris, Glenroy, Williamstown, Mount Waverley and South Melbourne.

The winning numbers in the draw were 9, 5, 23, 12, 35 and 31, while the supplementary numbers were 7 and 22.

The Lott’s division one winning tally has now reached 247 so far this calendar year, including 81 won by Tatts customers.

In 2022, Monday and Wednesday Lotto created 91 millionaires across Australia.

During this time, there were 106 division one winning Monday & Wednesday Lotto entries across Australia, which collectively won $105 million.