Gippsland powering forward

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Gippsland gun Xavier Duursma has led his team to a commanding win over a Bendigo team weakened by the absence of their star likely number one pick Harley Reid.

Duursma kicked six goals including two of the first three to set up a 16.12 108 to 6.6 42 win on a day the Power led from start to finish.

It continues a purple patch of form for the Gippslander in top five calculations, and he was well supplied by midfielders Xavier Lindsay and Lane Ward.

“We were pleased with how we played rather than the scoreboard – we were able to be strong at the footy and win our fair share of contested footy,” said Gippsland Talent Lead Scott McDougal.

“Our chains were good going forward, we were pretty clean, we were able to isolate our forwards and give them good looks, so we were pretty happy with that.

“Sometimes there was overuse we had to correct at certain stages but the boys adjusted well.”

Highly-regarded Vic Country 16-year-old Jobe Scapin made his debut on the wing and showed his courage by standing in the way of a steamrolling bigger body.

Fellow under-16s, halfback Willem Duursma and forward Tom Matthews also had impressive moments in their second game.

“Willem looks at home at any level of footy,” McDougal said.

“He plays the game as he sees it, he intercept marks, his ability to execute kicks under pressure and get drive and run from behind is really important.

“For Tom, it’s as much about his defensive work rate as his ability to kick miraculous goals or fly for a mark.”

Down back, Wil Dawson continued on his strong form with six strong marks.

The 200cm player received a national combine invite indicating there is strong interest from AFL clubs, which has come off the back of his acumen behind the footy, a new position in his arsenal.

“On the weekend, you could see he had hunger to have more of the footy, but the way the game was played, it was in our half so he had to bide his time,” McDougal said.

“He won his one on ones, his positioning to come off his player to impact and intercept shows his innate understanding.”

Ricky Mentha and Archer Reid kicked three goals and Lachie Smith dominated against a Pioneers side without a recognized ruck.

There is no Coates Talent League this weekend, but upon resumption the Power will regain handy midfielder Tom Hanily, small back Cohen Frith, versatile Haileyburian Jesse Craven and schoolmate Lachie Giliam from school footy.

Dandenong, meanwhile, had a bye this weekend, with the main player to return being big boy Dan Pinter.