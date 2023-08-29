DNA division delays opening

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

The long-delayed Dandenong New Art gallery is finally set to open in mid-2024 – three years longer than its expected unveiling.

Recently, a $3 million blowout was announced for the project at the historic Masonic lodge in Mason Street Dandenong – putting its cost beyond $10 million.

The council’s major projects acting director Craig Cinquegrana told a 14 August council meeting that workers were back on site “reviewing the electrical works and the fit out”.

Steelwork was expected to be erected in November, followed by sealing the structure and “fitting it all out”.

“Our program is to have it completed by June 2024 which is on track at this stage.”

Works had come to a grinding halt during a protracted dispute between the council and the builder Harris HMC.

Council engineers assessed the works as unsatisfactory, including the new steel framing at the former circa-1920’s Masonic hall.

According to Harris HMC, the council then barred the builder from rectifying the “small defects”.

An August council performance report stated Council had “retaken the site, appointed new contractors and works are progressing”.

When finished, DNA is expected to be a gallery of regional significance.

It will include state-of-the-art exhibition spaces, workshop spaces, café and retail, active outdoor spaces and public art.