Police warning amid local footy finals

Victoria Police is warning young people about the dangers of drink driving and miscalculating their alcohol intake during local football final celebrations.

Police intelligence shows 25 per cent of drink drivers detected in Victoria are aged under 25.

The number of drink drivers aged under 25 increased 11 per cent in the year to March 2023, compared with the previous 12 months.

Miscalculation of alcohol consumption has been identified as one of the most common reasons young drivers give police when caught over the limit.

This suggests many are prepared to risk having a few drinks before getting behind the wheel rather than remaining sober or using alternative transport when drinking.

Probationary and learner drivers are required to have a zero-blood alcohol limit, meaning they cannot have any alcohol in their system while driving.

Road Policing assistant commissioner Glenn Weir said the safest option to avoid miscalculating alcohol intake is not to drive if you are going to drink.

“Far too often we hear from drivers who thought they’d be OK to drive after one or two drinks,” Asst Comm Weir said.

“End of football season celebrations are commonly associated with social events and alcohol consumption, so if you’re planning to drink, just leave the car at home and arrange a designated driver or utilise alternative transport methods.

As end-of-season football celebrations kick off across the state, police are engaging with local football clubs and leagues to ensure precautions are in place for players and supporters to safely enjoy the celebrations.

Club officials and parents are encouraged to arrange alternative transport so players can celebrate with teammates and make it home from end-of-season functions safely.

“We’re also appealing to parents to speak with their kids about planning safe ways to get home before going out so they’re not tempted to drink and drive,” Asst Comm Weir said.

“The message from police is clear – drinking and driving won’t be tolerated.

“We’ll be out conducting testing and focusing on areas where we know events and celebrations are taking place so don’t take the risk”.

Police are also reminding young drivers the penalties for drink driving are significant.

Drivers aged under 26 or subject to zero blood alcohol content conditions receive an on-the-spot $577 fine and six-month licence disqualification for a first offence, while novice drivers receive an on-the-spot fine of $481 and a three-month licence disqualification.

More serious drink driving offences can result in further penalties including vehicle impoundment, licence cancellation or extensive disqualification, hefty fines, and even jail time.

Victoria Police will continue its road safety focus over the coming weeks, with drink and drug driving to be targeted in the lead up to Operation Scoreboard, a statewide road policing effort set to take place over the AFL Grand Final long weekend later this month.

For more information and tips for staying safe on the roads visit the Road Safety page on the Victoria Police website.