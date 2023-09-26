Jacinta Allan as “most apparent replacement”

By Sahar Foladi

While there were speculations of the Premier stepping down back in June, the resignation still comes as a shock to Victorians.

Speculations were quashed back in June after News Corp reports surfaced with Deputy Premier, Jacinta Allan lined up to take over.

However, the latter may turn into reality ahead of the Labor caucus meeting midday tomorrow.

Jacinta Allan congratulated the Premier for his “unparalleled legacy,” and refused to make further comments on the caucus meeting “out of respect for the party process” and her colleagues.

“I will be putting myself forward to lead our party and continue the extraordinary work of our Labor government,” she posted on X (formerly Twitter).

However, senior lecturer in politics, Dr Zareh Ghazarian says Ms Allan “has to be the next candidate.”

“She is the Deputy Premier so it would make sense to replace Daniel Andrews, she’ll be the most apparent replacement.

According to him, the next three months could be a make or break situation for the Labor Party.

“With Andrews out of the way, the Liberal Party has a clear opportunity to reposition itself as an effective political force and reconnect with those who may have abandoned during the Andrews premiership.

“I think a lot of the next person’s success, in terms of maintaining stability in Labor party will come down to their popularity and the opinion polls.

“If they can’t maintain that cohesion than really this is a golden opportunity for the opposition.”

Despite the surprising exit of Mr Andrews, especially a week before the AFL finale, Dr Ghazarian says the timing can sway in the favour of the Labor Party to get themselves together.

“It’ll give them enough time to build a good report with the electorate and give them the best chance of winning until the next election.”

Dr Ghazarian’s teachings and research includes political parties, public policy, political knowledge, politics and the media and political leadership.