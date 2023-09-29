Noble Park blaze ‘suspicious’

A house in Noble Park has been destroyed by a “suspicious” fire, according to firefighters.

Fire Rescue Victoria crews were called to the single-storey weatherboard house on the corner of Heatherton Road and Avon Street about 10.20am on Thursday 28 September.

It was “fully involved” with fire, an FRV spokesperson said.

Firefighters brought the fire under control in 35 minutes, while protecting neighbouring properties.

They remained on scene into the next morning to mop up and extinguish spot fires, the spokesperson said.

“The fire was deemed suspicious, and the scene handed to Victoria Police.”