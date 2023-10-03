Cook back on the Mulgrave hustings

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

I Cook Foods owner Ian Cook will be contesting the upcoming by-election in Daniel Andrews’s former seat, Mulgrave.

In the 2022 state election, Cook stood as an independent head-to-head against Andrews and finished second on primaries with 18 per cent of the vote.

He has decided to stand again, while also sueing the Department of Health for alleged misfeasance in shutting down his Dandenong South commercial kitchen in 2019.

“I know from the last election that there are a lot of people who are interested, who do know and who do give a damn.

“Some of the issues are too important. It’s not just about I Cook Foods but other issues like corruption and the state going broke.”

There was anger over the Government spending $1 billion to not build East-West Link as well as $380 million to renege on the 2026 Commonwealth Games, he said.

On Andrews, he says: “I can’t believe that you’ve got someone who’s never run a business, and only lived off the public purse.

“His answer is to borrow and spend.”

With cost-of-living pressures at the forefront, Cook said he’d stand for lower spending and taxes. If necessary, costly projects would need to be put on hold.

“The campaign is going to be about bringing back rationality and holding the Government to account.”

The seat is held by Labor on a safe 10 per cent margin. However in by-elections, the incumbent party often sheds some votes.

South Eastern Metropolitan Labor MP Lee Tarlamis said he didn’t see the Government pulling out of its election commitments.

He said the Government agenda was built on shared values, which would not waver under Premier Jacinta Allan and deputy Ben Carroll.

“They’ll hit the ground running.”

As with many by-elections, there would be a long list of candidates with a protest agenda, he said.

“Whoever our candidate is, we’ll work hard and put the case forward.

“We won’t take anything for granted. We’ll work hard and continue to represent the people of Mulgrave with a very strong candidate.”

Greater Dandenong mayor Eden Foster has been touted as a possible Labor candidate, being from the same Socialist Left faction as Andrews.

She was contacted for comment.

As mayor, she issued a tribute to Andrews on behalf of Greater Dandenong Council.

“Greater Dandenong City Council would like to thank The Honourable Daniel Andrews MP for his leadership and support as Premier of our state since 2014.

“He was significant in supporting initiatives and projects to benefit our culturally diverse community as the Member for Mulgrave.”

“We congratulate our new Premier Jacinta Allan on her appointment and look forward to working with her and her team to maintain sustainable environmental, economic and social growth for Greater Dandenong.”

A date for the Mulgrave by-election has yet to be set.