Casey Council appoints new mowing contractors

Following community feedback of last year’s mowing performance, Casey Council has conducted a thorough review of its mowing services model and has committed to providing an improved service to its community.

In line with this commitment, the council has awarded seven new mowing contracts to help maintain parks and open spaces.

According to the council, the contract expansion would allow for a more effective mowing service for the community and address the backlog of grass growth through the spring months.

The new contractors commenced their mowing services on Monday 13 November.

During the transition to the new service model, the council said it would make every effort to address long grass at existing sites.