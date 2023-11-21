Recycler fire under control

Twenty fire crews have fought for nearly two hours to bring an industrial fire under control in Dandenong South.

FRV and CFA trucks were called out to the recycling plant fire at Thomas Murrell Crescent about 9.44am on Tuesday 21 November.

The blaze was brought under control shortly before 12.30pm.

Just before 10am, FRV issued a community emergency message, warning of smoke. The message is no longer active.

Environment Protection Authority Victoria also attended the site.

“Our officers are assessing risks to nearby waterways from firewater runoff following an under control blaze,” a spokesperson stated.

“We’ll be supporting FRV and Melb Water to control and manage the flow.”