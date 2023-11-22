Pavilion fully open ‘soon’

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

A council pavilion, which has remained closed for 10 weeks since its launch, will be opening “soon” for the public.

The $6 million WJ Crowe Pavilion at the Thomas P Carroll Reserve in Dandenong was officially ‘opened’ by VIPs in early September but its tenants St Mary’s Cricket Club and St John’s Old Collegians Football Club have not yet had full access.

While waiting, the clubs’ memorabilia and equipment were allegedly stolen from shipping containers used as temporary storage at the reserve on 9 October.

A 22-year-old Langwarrin man was recently charged with the alleged thefts.

Greater Dandenong chief executive Jacqui Weatherill said the council had been finishing up works required to improve all-ability access.

“Council appreciates the eagerness for clubs and the community to gain access to this wonderful new pavilion.

“We are excited to advise that the community will soon have full access to and use the pavilion’s change rooms, storage areas and kitchen.”

The social room was expected to be opened just prior to Christmas, Weatherill said.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience while we finish up the works required…”

The sports clubs recently told Star Journal that not having access to the kitchen, canteen and bar was hurting them financially and socially.

During the three-year works period, the clubs had been without a home pavilion and lost $100,000 collectively over the past two years.