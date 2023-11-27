Council wary on Palestine vigil

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

An organiser of a pro-Palestinian peace vigil has accused Greater Dandenong Council of censorship and shirking support.

It comes as the council says it is taking a “prudent” stance in a bid to not inflame tensions between pro-Jewish and pro-Palestinian sides.

Meanwhile a Greater Dandenong councillor was set to introduce a motion on 27 November for the council to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Two Melbourne councils have passed similiar motions, with one now reconsidering the stance and a Merri-bek councillor claiming he’d received death threats.

Muhab Rehman – along with Australian International Aid – helped stage a Prayer for Palestine event that attracted about 3000 at Harmony Square Dandenong with just two days’ notice.

He said the strong turnout on 23 November was “bitter-sweet”, joining many “different faiths and communities” as more than 11,000 lives have been lost in the violence in Gaza.

Community leaders including several mosque imams in the South East, members of Imams Victoria, Islamic Council of Victoria and Australian Palestinian Advocacy Network addressed the event.

Rehman was “deeply disappointed” at Greater Dandenong Council, which last year unequivocally supported Ukraine during Russia’s invasion but has refused to take sides on this occasion.

He accused the council of attempting to censor a powerpoint and video presented at the prayer event.

The ‘offending’ passages were verses from the Quran that state killing one human being is killing the entire of humanity, as well as Gaza news reports broadcast on the ABC and interviews with Dandenong residents.

Rehman also condemned many local councillors and MPs’ silence, except Crs Jim Memeti and Rhonda Garad who addressed the event.

“We’ve had councillors come to our mosques, pay their respects and say what can they do for our community.

“But in the past 45 days they were vanquished, with nothing on their social media posts or council website.”

With up to 30 per cent Muslim population in Greater Dandenong, Rehman warned that voters “won’t forget” this at election time.

‘We came here today to say that on every level of government in Australia, we don’t feel represented, and when I say we, I don’t mean Muslims or Palestinians alone.

“This is a sentiment rife through Australia. There is a growing disparity between the government and the Australian people.

“Each week we are overwhelmed by the solidarity that flows from all aisles, all racial divides and all religious boundaries. Echoing the sentiments of — justice, unity and peace above all.’

Cr Memeti told the crowd that Harmony Square was designed to “facilitate unity and collective voice”.

“I see no other use of this space that embodies the purpose of Harmony Square than tonight.”

Cr Garad told Star Journal she had to “compromise” on her notice of motion on 27 November for the council to call for a ceasefire after the council administration objected that it would potentially upset Jewish communities.

However, she’s received much community support for the move, she says.

Meanwhile, Executive Council of Australian Jewry co-chief executive Alex Ryvchin reportedly told The Age such motions were a “demonisation of Israel” and were causing community discord.

Cr Garad said Greater Dandenong’s attempts to modify the prayer event were “crazy”.

“The council asked us to stop promoting it. They were so worried that there would be violence, which was over-the-top.

“They have misjudged Dandenong.”

Greater Dandenong Council said it was taking a “prudent” approach to the “conflict between Israel and Hamas”.

“While we understand the importance of addressing international matters, we believe that as an organisation, taking a position on such a sensitive issue could have adverse consequences within our highly multicultural municipality,” chief executive Jacqui Weatherill said.

Councillors had a right to express individual views or to bring a motion to the council, she said.

“Council as an organisation is taking a more prudent approach.

“Our primary responsibility as a local government is to promote peace, understanding and unity among our residents.

“By focusing on peace as a common goal, we send a unifying message to our residents, regardless of their diverse backgrounds and perspectives.”