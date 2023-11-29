Drink-driver blows 0.21

A Narre-Warren South drink-driver has been allegedly been caught more than four times the legal limit.

The 34-year-old man blew 0.210 after being intercepted by police in Langwarrin about 12am on Wednesday 29 November.

Casey Highway Patrol officers had initially observed the man’s white Toyota Landcruiser with a faulty headlight on Cranbourne-Frankston Road.

The driver’s licence was suspended on-the-spot for 12 months and his car impounded for 30 days at a cost of $1042.

He is expected to be charged on summons for traffic offences including drink driving.