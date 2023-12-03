Community panel is here

Casey is creating a Community Panel to bring together a diverse group of people who can contribute their unique perspectives and insights to various Council projects and strategies.

The Casey Community Panel aims to ensure that the voices and needs of the wider community are heard and considered when planning for our future.

The Casey Community Panel presents an opportunity for local residents to have a say in shaping the future of the community.

Expressions of Interest to join the Casey Community Panel are open from Thursday 30 November 2023 to Friday 16 February 2024.

To find out more and express your interest, visit https://conversations.casey.vic.gov.au/Community-Panel