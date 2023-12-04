Morning fire in Cranbourne

A house fire in Cranbourne on Monday 4 December morning has been under investigation.

Emergency services were called to Sladen Street to reports of a large amount of smoke about 3am.

A 72-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman were home at the time but not injured.

Neighbouring residents were temporarily evacuated with concerns the fire might have spread.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined and police are treating the blaze as suspicious.

An arson chemist will attend the scene later.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, has CCTV, dashcam footage or any other information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au