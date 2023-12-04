Premier Cricket takes white-ball focus

By Marcus Uhe

Dandenong has the chance to end a 12-month stretch without a win in one day cricket on Saturday when it hosts Carlton at Shepley Oval.

The Panthers’ last win in the 50-over format came against local rivals Casey South Melbourne at Casey Fields on Saturday 17 December, when an unbeaten Brett Forsyth hundred led the visitors to a chase of 201, eight wickets down.

While you have to go back to round seven of the 2021/22 season to find their last home win in the format, when they chased 124 against Ringwood, Forsyth again the key with 51 not out.

In the only 50-over contest of the current season, Dandenong fell 24 runs short of the 265 run target against Casey South Melbourne, despite yet another brilliant unbeaten hundred from, once again, Forsyth.

Last Saturday’s game against Footscray was abandoned due to weather conditions.

So too was Casey South Melbourne’s contest with St Kilda at the Junction Oval.

The Swans will aim to keep their unbeaten start to the 2023/24 season alive when they host Fitzroy Doncaster at Casey Fields.

Following Saturday’s contest, the next three rounds of Premier Cricket will unfold on one day, with each side playing two T20 matches on Saturday 16 December.

Dandenong welcomes Richmond and Northcote to Shepley while the Swans head to the Albert Ground to face Melbourne and Prahran.