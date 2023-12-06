MP calls for fines to be waived

By Ethan Benedicto

David Limbrick has called for the State Government to waive thousands of Covid fines before Christmas.

The South East Metro MP’s main argument for doing so revolves around the rising cost of living, and that many of the fines were unjustly handed out.

“I remember during the pandemic when people were being arrested for watching sunsets and taking their kids to the park.

“Continuing to chase people for these fines is just as ridiculous, not least because the cost to the state is greater than the revenue,” Mr Limbrick said.

According to the Public Accounts and Estimates Committee hearings, more than 28,000 fines remain unpaid.

The MP also attacked the payment scheme established by the State Government.

“We absolutely do not need our courts to be clogged up with these cases, but more importantly, many people are struggling and simply cannot afford to pay the fines,” he said.

Mr Limbrick also addressed the situation as a fresh step for the new Premier, where they could “press the reset button and demonstrate a new approach and some empathy”.

“It’s time for the government to put this behind us and waive the fines before Christmas,” he said.

However, according to the State Government, there are no current plans for a widespread waiving of Covid fines.

A State Government spokesperson said that “public health directives played an important role in keeping Victorians safe and stopping the spread of Covid during the pandemic”.

They stated that over 60 per cent of those with Covid fines have either paid or engaged with Fines Vic in a possible method of paying.

The concession scheme, which remains open, was also highlighted, aiming to assist those who are experiencing financial disadvantages by the high value of the fine.

Eligible persons, such as pensioners, health care card holders, asylum seekers, and veterans who received a fine can apply through Fines Vic and have it reduced.

“We have many flexible options available for those experiencing disadvantage or with special circumstances to deal with their fine, and we encourage people with outstanding fines to contact Fines Victoria,” the spokesperson said.

People who are vulnerable or disadvantaged and are facing significant hardship can also appeal their fine through the Work and Development Permit Scheme, where those eligible can undertake unpaid work, courses, and financial counseling and treatment for drug or alcohol issues.

Other avenues are also available, such as the Family Violence scheme which can assist survivors of family violence with fines where they are related to their experience with family violence and the infringement.

If you are struggling with fines, the scheme is available through online.fines.vic.gov.au/Support/concession

In addition, the Family Violence scheme can be accessed through online.fines.vic.gov.au/Support/Family-Violence-Scheme and the Work and Development Permit through online.fines.vic.gov.au/Support/Work-and-Development-Permit