Free meals for homeless across Vic

People experiencing homelessness will be able to enjoy a meal at more than 20 free events across Vic in the coming weeks.

With the cost-of-living and housing crises still impacting the community, demand for the festive meal events is expected to rise sharply.

Deborah Di Natale, ceo of the Council to Homeless Persons, said the annual free meal events which are run by community organisations and homelessness groups would be a relief to people struggling at this time of the year.

“These events are for anyone living without a home, doing it tough, or just keen for a bit of company over the next few weeks.

“This can be a difficult time of the year for a lot of people, so we hope catching up and enjoying a meal together can make it that little bit easier,” she said.

The meal services will be spread across Melbourne and regional Victoria, including some events on Christmas Day.

“With the cost-of-living crisis continuing to hit low-income people incredibly hard, we hope this will provide just a small bit of relief.

“Given we’re in a once-in-a-generation rental crisis, we expect our festive meal events will be well attended this year,” Ms Natale said.

There will be festive meals available at the suburbs of Altona, Benalla, Bendigo, Brunswick, Eaglehawk, Foster, Frankston and Glen Huntly.

“We congratulate these community organisations for stepping up to help and hope our festive meal services guide makes it easy for people to find events in their area,” Ms Natale said.

Hampton Park, Hastings, Kangaroo Flat, Long Gully, Mildura, Prahran, Quarry Hill, Richmond, Shepparton and St Kilda will also be hosting these festive meals over the next two weeks.

For a full list of places, check their website at chp.org.au/article/festive-meal-services-guide-2023/