The importance of healthy hearing

Hearing is the sense that collects auditory sounds for processing within the brain and it’s also the balance centre for our body.

When we hear, sound is transmitted through the ear canal to the ear drum.

These vibrations are transmitted along the three hearing bones before being transmitting to the cochlear and into electrical stimulus along the nerve and into the auditory part of the brain.

This whole system is smaller than a ten cent piece but plays a vital role in our communication and interaction.

This brain and auditory connection is so important and a problem with the hearing can cause developmental concerns and learning difficulties.

Early intervention is the best way to support a child with hearing concerns.

Universal new born screening options are provided after birth and then testing may be recommended before starting school or as needed.

Teachers are often a source of knowledge and may recommend your child undergo hearing and eye assessments to rule out any learning concerns.

With children some of the most common concerns are wax and fluid or infection. Wax can be treated with a spray option or suction removal.

A hearing test is the most common way to diagnose these problems and may be accompanied by a referral back to your GP for treatment.

Other factors that may need further investigation and/or treatment could be permanent hearing loss, speech delays or cognitive processing disorder.

Common indicators of hearing loss could be if a child constantly asks for repeats, says “What?” or “Hey?”, has the TV at an increased volume and doesn’t answer when they are spoken to.

A hearing test takes about 15 minutes and the child is asked to respond when they hear a sound.

At South Burnett Hearing, we try to make hearing tests fun and offer a variety of options to get a result. Further tests may involve repeating speech words.

Hearing tests are best done first up in the morning when kids are fresh. If an accurate results cannot be obtained, it may be necessary to have multiple appointments.

These days hearing support intervention options are varied. Children with hearing loss may be offered hearing aids, assistive listening devices and in some cases surgical implanted devices – like bone conduction devices or cochlear implants.

You can find more information on hearing loss in children here: raisingchildren.net.au/disability/guide-to-disabilities/assessment-diagnosis/hearing-impairment.

Worried about your child’s use of headphones?

Long term exposure to loud sounds can cause permanent hearing loss and in some cases tinnitus.

It is recommended to invest in high quality audio headphones (not ear buds) as these will provide better quality sound without needing the volume as high.

By limiting exposure times it allows the ears to recover. If exposure to loud noise through concerts or machinery use – use quality, fitted hearing protection.

FUN FACT: Where is the smallest bone in the body? In your ear!