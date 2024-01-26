Man wanted over stolen-card transactions

Police have released images of a man wanted over an alleged use of stolen bank cards at stores in Narre Warren and Hallam this month.

Monash CIU detectives say the cards were stolen – along with cash and three car floor mats – from a car parked on Walker Road, Mount Waverley on the night of 8-9 January.

A man was captured on CCTV using a stolen card to buy gift cards and cigarettes from a convenience store in Narre Warren about 5.50am on 9 January.

About an hour later, he used the card to buy cigarettes, bread and a four-pack of energy drinks at a Hallam convenience store.

The man is described as Islander appearance, solid build, short brown hair with a fade cut.

He was wearing a black T-shirt with large blue-green and white vertical print, black track pants and black-and-white sides.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au