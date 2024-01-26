Council by-election nominations open

Nominations will soon open for candidates in the upcoming Greater Dandenong by-election.

Yarraman Ward candidates can nominate from 1 February, with nominations closing at noon on 6 February.

Whoever wins the 9 March poll will hold the seat for eight months until general council elections in November.

“If you want to represent your local community, I encourage you to nominate,” Victorian Electoral Commission election manager Jenni Colgan said.

“You’ll need to lodge your nomination in person during the nomination period.”

Prospective candidates must make an appointment with the VEC during business hours to submit a nomination form and pay a $250 fee.

The VEC election office will be open weekdays from 31 January-8 March.

The by-election was called to fill the vacancy left by former mayor Eden Foster who was elected as a Mulgrave Labor MP last year.

Nomination appointments can be made by calling 9678 1488 from 31 January. Nominations can also be started online at candidatehelper.vec.vic.gov.au

Details: vec.vic.gov.au