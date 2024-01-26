Skating for a cause

By Sahar Foladi

A skating enthusiast, Adam Morrow is set to skate for 16 hours passing through Greater Dandenong from Dockland to Phillip Island.

The more than 160km skate is set on March 14 from 10pm, as Mr Morrow hopes to make it to Phillip Island by 2pm the next day.

“All of the night skating will be on bike paths and around Dandenong I will be on back streets and footpaths.

“Nothing I haven’t done before, so I’m confident skating that sort of terrain.”

Although it all started because of his love for adventure and skating, this project sets itself apart as Mr Morrow will be raising funds for charities close to him, he has also had few friends pass away due to cancer, Love Your Sister and the Heart Lung Transplant Trust Victoria.

“A friend of my wife had a double lung transplant which gave her many years of life with family and friends.

“Later she battled with cancer (unrelated to the transplant) and passed away.”

After he met with Sam Johnson, founder of Love Your Sister charity, and found that he’d unicycled around Australia as a fundraiser, Mr Morrow says he knew it was the right cancer charity “for his crazy skate.”

He has already raised more than $1000 with an ultimate goal of raising as much as possible.

He is backed by a few skate centres and on his trip to Phillip Island.

Mr Morrow’s journey can be followed on his social media pages, on Facebook Epic Inline Maintenance and Instagram epic_inline_maintenance as he regularly posts his training.

To donate, https://www.mycause.com.au/p/317641/adams-epic-skate