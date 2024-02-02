Blended workplace opens in Dandenong

by Sahar Foladi

The Bridge social enterprise 2Works has made Greater Dandenong its home to support both businesses and community members with employment.

Chief executive officer of The Bridge, Mary-Jane Stolp says the socially-purposed organisation provides support to people with disabilities or disadvantaged backgrounds, creating a blended working environment.

“We use a blended work force of people with and without disability to be able to deliver the outputs that we need for our business partners.

“We’re getting a lot of calls from different businesses who want to partner with us because they believe in the concept of social enterprise.

“We’re really excited and can’t wait to expand and accommodate as many local businesses and individuals we can to fill in the blanks.”

2Works is the latest supported employment warehouse to offer packing, labelling and assembly solutions to businesses, expanding from The Bridge Employment.

Since the opening of 2Works warehouse, 30 people with disabilities are employed to work alongside 20 staff that may be from disadvantaged backgrounds.

“We would like for more partners to use The Bridge to help them fulfil their business needs, packaging, storage, labelling, cleaning works,” Ms Stolp said.

“If we have more partners, we can provide more jobs to the people and that’s a fantastic outcome for the community.”

The opening ceremony of 2Works on Wednesday 24 January featured speakers such as Bruce MP Julian Hill as well as a very pleased mayor of Greater Dandenong, Lana Formoso.

“2Works will offer meaningful services and employment to people with disabilities, long-term job seekers and culturally and linguistically diverse communities. It will also match enthusiastic people with local employers,” Cr Formoso said.

“Greater Dandenong City Council recognises the importance of social enterprises to our community. 2Works is a wonderful example of business and the community working together for social and economic benefits.

“Council has enjoyed a long and collaborative relationship with The Bridge and I congratulate them on this new service and wish all the participants well. I encourage local businesses to engage with The Bridge in relation to job opportunities.”

The organisation partners with businesses to provide employments such as, product packaging, logistics support, production, storage, mobile cleaning, labelling and much more.

It hopes to open further facilities in Cardinia and Mornington Peninsula where they currently provide various types of community and employment services.