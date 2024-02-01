Dandenong truckie charged over fatal crash

A Dandenong truck driver has been charged over a fatal multi-vehicle crash in Rowville last month.

Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives say the truck crashed with a grey Kia Stinger and two other stationary vehicles and a power pole at an intersection just before 9am on 11 January.

A fourth car was damaged when the power pole fell as a result of the collision at Wellington Road and Braeburn Parade.

The Kia driver, a 52-year-old Rowville man, died at the scene.

The truck driver, 27, was not injured and stopped at the scene, police say.

He has been charged with dangerous driving causing death, careless driving and entering an intersection against a red traffic light.

He was bailed to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 2 February.